Commoners chose to bat first, hoping that opener and captain Mo Aslam would provide a good base. Sadly, a severe hand injury earlier this season has restricted him, and he had to retire hurt in the first over. Anant and Milton John were bowling with great accuracy, and at the end of the 10th over, the score was only 16 and four wickets had fallen. Sohaib Syed and Ethan Jarvis had been dismissed by John, and Zakir and Ali Raza by Anant. Zakir had been pouched by Jestus Jerry at slip, and Jarvis by Ijaz at midwicket.