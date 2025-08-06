Rachel’s Talybont 1sts (152-1) secured a nine-wicket victory over a depleted Commoners side (151-9) in the ‘Fine and Country’ Conference derby.
Commoners chose to bat first, hoping that opener and captain Mo Aslam would provide a good base. Sadly, a severe hand injury earlier this season has restricted him, and he had to retire hurt in the first over. Anant and Milton John were bowling with great accuracy, and at the end of the 10th over, the score was only 16 and four wickets had fallen. Sohaib Syed and Ethan Jarvis had been dismissed by John, and Zakir and Ali Raza by Anant. Zakir had been pouched by Jestus Jerry at slip, and Jarvis by Ijaz at midwicket.
With powerful lofted drives, Nauman took the score to three figures, helped by Waqar Younis. Nauman’s excellent innings came to an end as he perished on 76 to a wonderful catch by Jestus on the deep midwicket boundary, Graison John the bowler. Waqar was bowled by Anant for 19. Three further wickets fell, with Phil Abraham, Jestus and Blenish the celebrating bowlers. Brave Mo Aslam returned to see the innings out and defy the bowlers and see the 150 up.
Anant took 3-20 and Milton John 2-18 , both completing 8 miserly overs.
Tal/Rachels turned to Ben Harper to open the innings, and he did not disappoint. He was accompanied by the batting revelation of the season, Lahiru Chamil, and the pair started to make inroads into the total. Commoners managed a breakthrough as Nauman trapped Lahiru in front for 19, but another destructive batsman in the person of Sumesh Antony appeared. With Commoners short on bowlers, the result was never in doubt, and the total was reached in the 31st over. Harper was unbeaten on 82, and ditto Sumesh on 25.
