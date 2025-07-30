Talybont Rachel’s 1 (251-9) brought off a commanding victory at Cae Rhianfa, beating Tywyn (160-6) by 91 runs, but their 'Fine and Country’ Conference opponents had their own say as well.
Batting first, the away team got to 33 before the first wicket fell, Joel Abraham falling to Ruuman Ahmed for 10. He was shortly followed by Jestus Jerry, Tywyn skipper Dave Jenkins snaring him for 15.
Sumesh Antony and Anup Menon then combined to put on an excellent stand of 77. The power of Anup contrasted with the elegance of Sumesh. Anup was two runs short of a fifty when he was caught by Jaco Oosthuizen off Joe Williamson, the opening bowler successfully returning to break the stand. Ijaz was bowled by Ed Hughes cheaply, and the big wicket of Sumesh was claimed by Johirul Ahmed, Oosthuizen again the accomplice in taking the catch.
With overs running out, Sree Raj and Phil Abraham attacked, the former making 20 before being dismissed and Abraham getting run out for 28. Deepo and Graison John also fell in the scramble for runs, leaving Tino Tomy and Elbin Tomy unbeaten at the end with the total on 251-9.
Johirul Ahmed took 3-43 and Ruuman Ahmed 2-40. The innings was marred by a serious wrist injury to one of the Tywyn fielders whilst attempting a brave catch. Both teams wish him a quick recovery.
The home innings needed a flying start, but the impressive Joel Abraham and Tino Tomy proved a tricky bowling pair on the bouncy pitch. Picking up two wickets apiece, they reduced the innings to 46-4, Joe Williamson scoring 18 before being castled by Abraham. Tywyn skipper Dave Jenkins usually opens, and was the ideal man to come in and hold the fort. He lost Jonathan Tollhurst and Liam Thomas, Ijaz and Elbin Tomy the delighted bowlers. The steadfast Jenkins found a staunch ally in Phillip Deane, and the pair put together an unbeaten stand of 60, defying everything that came their way and crucially reaching a fourth batting point. Jenkins compiled a defiant 56, and Deane made 25.
Joel Abraham recorded figures of 2-20 and Tino Tomy took 2-39.
