The home innings needed a flying start, but the impressive Joel Abraham and Tino Tomy proved a tricky bowling pair on the bouncy pitch. Picking up two wickets apiece, they reduced the innings to 46-4, Joe Williamson scoring 18 before being castled by Abraham. Tywyn skipper Dave Jenkins usually opens, and was the ideal man to come in and hold the fort. He lost Jonathan Tollhurst and Liam Thomas, Ijaz and Elbin Tomy the delighted bowlers. The steadfast Jenkins found a staunch ally in Phillip Deane, and the pair put together an unbeaten stand of 60, defying everything that came their way and crucially reaching a fourth batting point. Jenkins compiled a defiant 56, and Deane made 25.