The Mochdre total proved to be a winning score as Dolgellau stumbled from 58 for 2 to 77 all out in just 20.1 overs. For the second week in a row the first wicket went down without a run on the board. Lafras and Humphreys somewhat repaired the early damage taking it from 10 for 2 to 58 for 3, Humphreys departing for 10 after a 48 run alliance with Lafras who was then caught on the same total, top scoring with 28, six fours. No other batter managed double figures.