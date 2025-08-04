On Saturday, depleted Dolgellau managed to dismiss their Division 1 hosts Mochdre 2nds for 207, but to no avail as they themselves were all out for a meagre 77 in the 21st over.
Winning the toss, Mochdre advanced to 45 for 2 from 12 overs, Zack Coverley caught by keeper Rob Humphreys off Sion Francis for 10 and James Gilman bowled by skipper Jack Williams for 26. Owen Opie and Tom Opie doubled the total, the former caught Jaco Oosthuizen, bowled Lafras Van Vuuren for 35 with 6 fours.
Six overs later Lafras bowled Tom for 19; 113 for 4 in 25 overs. Thereafter Adam Buckley and Jon Davies had a 63 run partnership for the 5th wicket in 11 overs. Buckley was the aggressor striking 9 fours in his side’s top score of 49 until he was caught by Dyfan Hughes off the bowling of Callum Taylor, who also bowled Davies for 16 previously.
The last 4 wickets added 25 to the total to close on 207 with 4 balls remaining. There was a third wicket for Taylor, and 2 wickets for Jonathan Lloyd who surprisingly was the 7th choice bowler on this occasion. Jack Williams took the last wicket to fall, caught by Taylor.
Williams was the pick of the bowlers claiming 2 for 14 from his 7.2 overs. Taylor had 3 for 33 from 8 overs, Lloyd 2 for 16 from 5, Lafras 2 for 37 from 9 and Francis 1 for 42 from 7 overs. There was no success for Oosthuizen 5 overs for 31 runs and Hughes 3 overs for 26.
The Mochdre total proved to be a winning score as Dolgellau stumbled from 58 for 2 to 77 all out in just 20.1 overs. For the second week in a row the first wicket went down without a run on the board. Lafras and Humphreys somewhat repaired the early damage taking it from 10 for 2 to 58 for 3, Humphreys departing for 10 after a 48 run alliance with Lafras who was then caught on the same total, top scoring with 28, six fours. No other batter managed double figures.
The Mochdre bowlers who did the damage were Andrew Butlin 3 for 9, Gilman 3 for 24, Russ Boswell 1 for 8 and Zach Sardar 1 for 30. Dolgellau remain at the bottom of the table, relegation to Division 2 beckoning.
In Division 4, Dolgellau 2nds 192 for 3 lost to Marchwiel & Wrexham 2nds 195 for 3 by 7 wickets.
Opening bat Anup Menon scored 119 not out for Dolgellau but was on the losing side, Marchwiel winning by 7 wickets on a day when only 6 wickets fell. Dol notched a good 192 for 3 from their 40 overs, only to see the visitors reach 195 for 3 at a canter, in the 26th over. A fast outfield helped to produce many a boundary.
Menon hit 4 sixes and 12 fours in his century. Other contributors were Steve Brown 19 not out, Tom Slattery 16 and skipper Phil Deane 12. Menon and Slattery put on 61 while Menon and Brown had an unbroken alliance of 78 for the 4th wicket.
Mike Lee was the Marchwiel batting star hitting 77 not out with 9 fours and a six. He was supported by Michael Forgrave 37, Zahid Sharif 36 not out and Nick Husbands 28. Dolgellau youngster Tomi Slattery did well with the ball taking all the 3 wickets to fall, all bowled.
