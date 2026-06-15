The pitch was now slow, allowing Jestus and Anant Saxena to put in miserly spells. Iwan Roberts and Garner nudged the ball into gaps, but Roberts was undone by the low bounce as he toe-edged a pull, Sijo dashing in from fine leg to complete a great catch. The scales had tipped to the bowlers, and Garner’s brave vigil ended when he flicked Milton John into the hands of Menon at midwicket.