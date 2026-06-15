Aberaeron (123) lost to UWA Commoners (317-6) by 194 runs
A BEAUTIFUL sunny day with a nice breeze presented the players for the first of round 2 of the Fine & Country WWCCC league, writes Alex Pitchford.
Commoner’s captain Mo Aslam won the toss and chose to bat.
Their openers, Sohaib Syed and Satish, made a steady start against the attack of Steffan Rees and Ifan Rishko, bravely taking the field with injured foot in a boot.
Rishko made the first breakthrough with an LBW, getting Satish for 9. This brought the captain to the middle who approached his task with typical steadfast resolution.
Mo and Sohaib steadily built a solid partnership until Sohaib hit the ball firmly to Steffan at midwicket to be caught out for 30, a wicket for Morgan Llewelyn.
Waqar Younis put on 17 before a fine low catch in the deep by Morgan Llewelyn gave Nick Jones his first wicket, Sohaib out for 30.
Another catch for Steffan and another wicket Nick dismissed Dave Thomas for 2. Another good catch in the deep, this one for Steff Bwtch, dismissed Faisal for 7 and gave Iolo Trigg a wicket on his WWCCC debut.
All the while, Mo was taking every opportunity to score, without taking any risks, and when joined by Omair Syed, the pair progressed the score rapidly up to the innings close, giving the impressive total of 317/5.
Aberaeron’s reply soon faltered under the pressure of the pace bowling from Waqar Younis. Alex Pitchford was bowled by a fine yorker for just 5 runs.
Huw Rishko came and joined Dave Floyd and showed good resistance and skill, scoring 15 before he was LBW to Omair Syed.
Almost identical balls by Faisal, full and moving in off the seam, did for Floydie then Steffan Rees in quick succession, bowled for 15 and 8 respectively, crushing the hopes of victory for the home team.
Morgan Llewelyn combined keen focus with powerful hitting to top score with 42 before he too was bowled by Fasial. Ifan added 5 and Owain Bonsall 11, but when the two main bowlers returned the game was wrapped up quickly.
Faisal picked up a 5-for, with 5 for 31, Waqar finished the game off to get 3 for 19 and Omair 2 for 14. Nine Aberaeron batters were bowled out!
Morgan Llewelyn was the Aberaeron player-of-the-match, with his relatively economical 1/35 off 8 overs, a good catch and top score.
Mo Aslam’s fine, chance-less 118, including 11 fours and 5 sixes, setting up the tough chase, made him the clear overall player-of-the-match.
Other results: Talybont Rachel's (204-7) beat Aberystwyth (185-9) by 19 runs; Tywyn & District (62-8) lost to Talybont II (162) by 100 runs
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