Talybont Rachels 1sts ( 238 all out) beat Commoners ( 171 all out) by 67 runs.
Fina & Country West Wales Conference
THE league leaders saw off their nearest rivals at the Vicarage, taking a giant step in their quest for the 'Fine and Country' Conference title, writes Huw Chambers.
Sumesh Antony continued his good run with the toss, and chose to bat.
The experienced pair of Phil Abraham and Vinod Mathew rewarded him, putting a century stand together in barely 15 overs.
The right-handed Abraham struck several sixes, the left-handed Mathew glanced and deflected.
Whilst recent games have seen huge totals put up, Omair Syed put a spoke in the wheel by having Abraham caught by Satti for 66, dismissing run machine Ayush Sharma the very next ball and making further inroads by claiming Mathew's scalp for 38.
Jestus Jerry and Joel Abraham fell cheaply, and despite looking good in making 20, Sumesh Antony was another pouched by Satish, this time off Atif.
Blenesh Jose showed how good an eye he has in playing several powerful shots, but spearhead quickie Waqar Younis claimed him for 22.
New paceman Atif was bowling well, and reduced the batting side to 191-9 as he hit the stumps of both Nimal and Anish.
Graison John was joined by Rebin Rajan, and both ensured the 200 was passed, Rebin in particular making a mockery of his batting spot.
The last wicket stand was worth 47 when Rebin was caught for 16 off Ethan Jarvis, Graison unbeaten on a vital 20.
Atif finished with 4-51 and Omair 3-55, keeping their side in the hunt.
Atif then opened with Mo Aslam, and the pair batted well in taking the score to 64 and putting pressure on the bowlers.
As so often, the introduction of Jestus proved crucial, Atif falling victin to an outstanding catch by Nimal at deep midwicket. Nauman and Satish were consequently dismissed by Jestus as well.
Rebin has proved a revelation in the infield this season, his latest victim being Waqar run out from square leg.
The crucial wicket of Mo Aslam fell to Graison John, the opener having made an impeccable 41.
Sumesh Antony made the catch. Dave Thomas showed admirable spirit and strokemaking, getting to 28 before being bowled by Phil Abraham.
The latter also caught Aadil for 14 off Nimal Nixon. Omair added some runs to his earlier wickets, but Ayush Sharma persuaded him to pop a return catch on 15.
Sohaib was then bowled by the same bowler to bring the match to a close. Spin proves the main bowling weapon, Jestus taking 3-40 and Ayush 2- 11.
The 'Lifeline' man of the match was Phil Abraham, in a rich vein of form.
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