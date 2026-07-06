Aberaeron 353/6 (40 overs) beat Talybont Rachels 350ao (39.2 overs) by 3 runs
A FINE warm day set the scene for the festival of runs that was to ensue in the Fine & Country WWCCC round 2 match, writes Alex Pitchford.
Talybont Rachels won the toss and put Aberaeron into bat. Alex Pitchford and Jacob Jenkinson made a brisk start, despite the quick and accurate bowling from Nimmal Nixon and Vivek Nair.
Vivek’s pace broke through first, bowling Alex for 19. His pace kept all on their toes throughout the innings, with each batter counting down his overs each time he returned.
Captain Steffan Rees came in and immediately looked in fine form and he and Jacob kept up the rate, adding 109 before Steffan was bowled by a fine ball from Nixon for 56. Jacob continued on until he played on off Vivek, ending a fine innings of 76.
The Aeron middle were fully pumped up from the six-a-side festival the previous day and played with confidence and intent.
Morgan Llewylyn added 43 in quick time before he was caught behind off Nixon. Jamie Davies bludgeoned 8 fours and 3 sixes before he was bowled by Vivek for 63.
Ifan Rishko followed suit, with just one fewer boundary before he was bowled by Shijo for 55 off the last ball of the innings, having helped the home team to a very impressive 353/6. Vivek was the stand out bowler with his 3 for 43, the only bowler to go for less than 8 runs per over.
Both teams enjoyed a brief respite and refreshments thanks to The Hive and The Cadwgan after a very long innings before the resumption.
The home team were perhaps guilty of underestimating the opposition batting, expecting that the huge total was unassailable.
They continued to feel comfortable while opening bowlers Steff Rees and Liam Regan bowled tidily and kept Rachel's openers Jacob Matthew and Jinu Ayyappan restrained.
However, the batters seized any opportunity to strike boundaries and so kept the target in range.
Liam made the first breakthrough, bowling Jinu for 21. Jacob Jenkinson entered into the attack and bowled Lahiru Chamil for 3.
But this brought in Sreeraj who launched into anything full pitched and accelerated the scoring.
After the dismissal of Jacob for 55, falling to a catch by Jamie Davies off Iolo Trigg, Blenesh Jose joined Sreeraj and the pair scored freely together.
The home team started to realise the fragility of their situation with run rate putting the visitors easily on target to win the chase.
Once again the home team felt in the ascendancy after Jacob had Blenesh out for 28 caught by Iolo, then Sreeraj was bowled by Morgan for 61, a fine innings including 6 fours and 3 sixes. However, captain Vivek and Nixon came together and continued the scoring apace.
Steffan Rees looked around his team for a bowler that could take over from Jacob and curtail the run rate.
He gave the ball to young Huw Rishko, who soon found a good rhythm and in quick succession bowled Vivek for 46 and Nixon for 38, and once again the Aeron players sensed the game was in their hands, as Jamie bowled Robin for 2 then took a catch to give Huw his third wicket.
However, debutant Jeon Shaju batting at 11 had other ideas. Batting with Sijo Paul, the pair continued striking boundaries, which brought them within 5 runs of victory with one over to go.
Once again the captain put his faith in his young bowlers and gave the responsibility of the last over to Liam Regan, who held his nerve, and with the second ball delivered precisely on a good length, Jeon saw his chance for glory, but missed the ball, which clattered the stumps, ending his innings on 27 and team’s on 350, to the great relief of the home team and fans, with Sijo left stranded on 15*.
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