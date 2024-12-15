ALL cricketers dream of reaching 100, but Talybont/Rachels 1st team captain Vinod Matthew recently bettered that tenfold by raising £1,000 for a charity close to his heart.
Having seen many friends and family members suffer from physical and mental ill-health, Vinod grew a splendid moustache for ‘Movember’.
Since coming to Aberystwyth from Kerala in India, Vinod has raised a lot of money for the charity.
Vinod was supported in his efforts by his cricket and badminton team-mates, his colleagues at Barcud Housing Association, fellow worshippers at Elim Church and the local Malayali and wider Asian community. He wishes to express his gratitude to all.