THE ADECL Morris & Bates Evening Cricket League group stage matches have been completed and now the teams move into the knockout stages, competing for the Bari Williams Cup and the Plate.
The Rachels Dairy first team topped group A, winning both their matches.
They beat Tregaron at their home ground by just 14 runs, but they bowled out the Geufron XI cheaply, and despite losing five wickets, managed to chase the target.
Group B was closely contested, with Rachels second team and Llanfarian both winning one game each.
Their head-to-head was a wash-out unfortunately and so the group was decided by bowling bonus points, with Llanfarian finishing top by one point.
Group C was similarly close and also decided by bowling bonus points.
Aberaeron's Gulls and Unison both won one match, but their head-to-head was also abandoned due to rain. Unison's extra bonus point put them top.
In the two-team Group D, Aberaeron's Taverners produced two convincing wins over Llanfihangel, the first at the Geufron by 94 runs and at home by 10 wickets in just nine overs, to put them on top.
And so in the first two Bari Williams quarter-finals on 16 July, there will be an Aberaeron team derby with the Taverners playing the Gulls at Cae County, Abeaeron and Unison playing Llanfihangel at the Geufron.
And there will be another inter-club face-off with the two Rachels teams playing against each other on 17 July at the Geufron.
The next evening at the Geufron, sees Llanfarian against Tregaron in the last quarter-final.
The Geufron 2nd XI get a bye into the Plate final by finishing as the best third place group team.
The Geufron 1st XI will play Pontrhydygroes in a semi-final for the plate on 25 July.