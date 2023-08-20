A TALENTED young cricketer has achieved a rare feat by scoring a maiden century (100 not out) in his very first 40 over match.
Capel Seion’s Ted Elias Jones, 11, demonstrated his batting prowess representing North Wales against Cheshire at Ellesmere College.
Ted currently plays for Cricket Wales North under 11s region which represents Mid and North Wales on the National Cricket Pathway system.
He has recently finished his final year at Ysgol Rhydypennau and will begin as a Year 7 pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig next month.
Ted also regularly turns out for Aberystwyth Cricket Club for the under 13s and under 15s.
Ted took 32 overs to reach his 100 hitting 12 fours.