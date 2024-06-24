Aberystwyth (129-7) lost to Aberaeron (146-8) by 17 runs
WWCCC T20 Cup Match Report
A FINE day and good wicket on Saturday, with something in it for the bowlers, provided an excellent setting for a competitive match between the teams – a quarter final of the Fine & Country T20 Cup with a lot riding on it, writes Alex Pitchford.
Aberaeron won the toss and looked to make a big total to set up a comfortable victory.
However, Harvey Knights, despite not taking wickets, bowled fast and accurately to make scoring very difficult for the top order.
The total grew slowly, and with young left-arm spinner Aadvik Khare into the attack, batting remained challenging.
The fall of the third wicket brought Ted Trewella to the middle with only 31 on the board.
He looked to be positive, but also struggled to hit at the rate he and his teammates hoped for.
His partnership of 56 runs with captain Hywel Rees helped progress them to much more healthy looking 87-4 when Hywel became Khare’s second victim for 16, caught by Nigel Salmon.
Ted began to open his shoulders a little with success, accelerating with some fine sixes towards the end.
His partnership with Paul Graham (13) took the visitors to a respectable 138-7, before he was caught out by Knights having scored 65 off 33 balls – another wicket for Khare.
Morgan Ashton hit a fine four off the last ball to complete the innings of 146-8.
Knights’ economical four overs for 14 runs and Khare’s four for 41 having restricted Aberaeron’s strong batting line-up and given them a good chance for a successful chase.
Aberystwyth started very positively in reply, looking to get ahead of the rate during the power-play.
This led to many chances, a few of which Aberaeron were able to take to give them some early wickets.
Ioan Morris continued to keep hopes alive for the home team until Morgan Ashton entered the attack, bowling him for 37 (hit at a run-a-ball).
Paul Graham bowled with good variety to take three middle order wickets, and so with the score on 65-5 the target started to look out of reach.
Harvey Knights, batting at six, seemed determined and continued to attack with some crunching shots down the ground.
He kept the chase alive with the help of Pranav Krisha (14*), but it seemed pretty unlikely going into the final over needing 24 to win.
Ifan Rishko bowled extremely well in this to go for only four runs in his one over and seal the victory for his team.
Knights finished unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls.
Morgan Ashton’s economical spell of 2 for 18 off 4 overs and Paul Graham’s 3 for 32 were the key bowling performances contributing Aberaeron defending their total – much to their relief, as they look forward to hosting the finals day on Sunday 30 June.
Ted Trewella was awarded player-of-the-match by his teammates for his quick-fire 65 and his open bowling spell, which he was very unlucky to only pick up one wicket for.