ALTHOUGH the Welsh Sea Rowing Northern League has come to a seasons end, the draw of the delights of New Quay enticed MYC Porthmadog rowers to head to Ceredigion to take part in WSR Joint League Race, writes Lynne Gilbertson.
MYC Porthmadog, Beaumaris and Aberdyfi rowing clubs represented North Wales as 13 clubs descended upon the picturesque fishing village, the other clubs being from Mid. and South Wales. Hosting this race were the Sion Cwilt Rowing Club with the assistance of the local sailing club
Early on Sunday, 13 July, the crews took their Celtic Longboats on trailers down the narrow hilly streets to muster on New Quays sandy beach.
After a season of strong winds and high seas, it was as if David Appleyard’s bronze sculpture ‘Gwyntoedd teg a moroedd tawel’ (Fair Winds and Following Seas) had indeed done just that as conditions were calm.
Created in 2019 to celebrate New Quays ship building industry and 870 miles of the Welsh Coast path, the delicate figure blows a kiss towards Cardigan Bay.
MYC Porthmadog took their boat Fleetwing and entered all categories, Women’s, Men’s and Mixed.
The course of three nautical miles began between two buoys stationed between New Quay Head and the quay, a straight there and back race around a buoy short of Aberaeron, with a final turn around the start line buoys with the finish line at the head of the quay, much to the delight of the crowds who had gathered on the harbour wall to watch the excitement.
As the temperatures rose the Women’s crews rowed out from the beach navigating the moored craft, swimmers and dolphin-watch tourist boats to the start line.
Sixteen boats lined up and on hearing the start hooter headed off in a line towards Aberaeron. Aberdyfi took the lead followed by two boats from LLangwm and the field opened up with MYC Porthmadog finishing in a disappointing 10th position. Beaumaris managed to pip MYC to 9th place in the last few hundred meters.
The next to race with temperatures still rising were the Men.
Ten boats started this race which was again won by Aberdyfi, Llangwym 2nd and Beaumaris 3rd. MYC’s men came in a reasonable 6th place finishing 4th in their category.
Finally, with temperatures soaring to 30 degree’s and the sun searing down from a cloudless sky, the decision was made, with advice from WSR Safety Officer, that the final Mixed race should be shortened.
Sixteen boats started the new course which was 3,000 metres long, with the shortened course and a larger field the first turn became frantic with numerous oars and boats clashing.
Having had a good start Fleetwing found herself embroiled in the chaos losing her position and dropping three boats back, with two Aberdyfi and one Beaumaris boat gaining advantage on the turn.
Fleetwing managed one more overtake before the final turn but finished in 11th place overall, but 2nd in their category. Thank you to Sion Cwilt Rowing Club for a safe and exciting weekend.
Representing MYC Porthmadog at this event were, Lisa Steel, Clare Oates, Wendy Grainge and Linda O’Neil who after competing for the first time at Moelfre was in only her second competitive race since starting rowing.
Representing the men were Jerry Gilbertson, Richard Gloster, Bob Chamberlain and Rich Nolan.
So no prizes for MYC Porthmadog at this event but a great weekend of camping, rowing and meeting up with old friends, especially for Lisa who grew up in New Quay and was able to reunite with acquaintances with whom she had sailed with for a number of years.
The next rowing event will be at Beaumaris, rowing a challenge event of 12 miles around Puffin Island. Hopefully we will have ‘fair winds and following seas’ again.
If you would like to get involved or join MYC Porthmadog for a row please contact them at [email protected] or have a look at madog-rowing.co.uk
