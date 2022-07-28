Underwood hits back-to-back centuries for Pwllheli
North Wales Cricket League
Mochdre (273) lost to Pwllheli (296) by 23 runs
Jason Underwood produced a stunning innings of 159no to ensure Pwllheli’s Premier Division win at Mochdre.
The score came hot on the heels of his unbeaten 110 against Brymbo last week and was the second highest senior score in North Wales cricket for the South African.
With an amazing 15 fours and nine sixes, he was supported by Christopher Taylor, who made 90. The pair put on 157 for the fourth wicket after the hosts had suffered early on at 2-2 and 38-3.
Mochdre put up an impressive run chase but fell short.
Opener Stewart Williams was the pick of the batsmen with 93, with Matty Humphreys and James French both pitching in with 49 each.
For Pwllheli, Iwan Moore (3 for 58 from 10, Syed Kaleem Aslam (2-30-10) and Logan Morgan (2-34-8.3).
DOLGELLAU 65 for 7 (17.5 overs) v CONWY
(Match Abandoned due to rain)
In Division One, only 17.5 overs were bowled at The Marian on Saturday, persistent rain causing the match to be abandoned when Dolgellau entertained Conwy; the match having already been reduced to a 35 over game.
The Conwy players had every reason to feel disappointed with the inclement weather as they had reduced Dolgellau to 65 for 7.
The hosts opted to bat first, however the visiting bowlers exploited the moisture and overcast conditions to their advantage and from 59 or 3 Dolgellau slumped to 65 for 7, at which point the game came to be a damp squib in more ways than one, with no more play possible.
Opener Jack Williamson and number three Aat Lindeque were both dismissed with the total on 18 in the fifth over.
Williamson was caught by Rob Miller off the bowling of Evan Williams, who also had Aat caught at square leg by Stan Senior.
Evan’s brother Vaughan Williams then got in on the act by having opening bat Sion Francis caught behind by Dan Davies for 9.
Stuart Evans and Jaco Oosthuizen added 23 for the fourth wicket but with the total on 59 Jaco was adjudged lbw in spinner Raj Britto’s first over, after making 18 with three boundaries.
Three runs later Evans was well caught by Evan Williams on the long off boundary, the bowler Britto.
Evans struck two fours in his 21.
Two more wickets fell before the denouement, Morgan Yorke was run out by the captain Jonathan Davies who then dismissed skipper Jonathan Lloyd caught by Vaughan Williams, the not out batter being Dave Jenkins.
Vaughan bowled 7 overs 1 for 22 and Evan also 7 overs, 2 for 33.
Britto claimed 2 for 5 from his 2 overs and Jonathan Davies 1 for 1 from 5 deliveries; Guto Davies having 1 over for 2 runs.
It proved to be all to no avail, the weather having the final word, both teams taking three points.
Conwy slip from third to fourth in the Division One table while Dolgellau hover above the relegation zone.
Dolgellau are at home again on Saturday when third placed Hawarden Park are the visitors. Dolgellau 2nds travel to Hawarden Park 3rds on the same day.
• Dolgellau’s Llio Parry played for Cricket Wales Girls Under 18s in midweek, away to Somerset Girls Under 18s at Cleeve CC.
Llio only had one over but took two wickets for 2 runs, also holding a catch earlier. Somerset won by 4 wickets.
Phil Leeds made a long journey to Oxford on Thursday to play for Cricket Wales Over 50s against Oxfordshire Over 50s. Although Wales lost the match they still qualified for the knockout round of 16 in the National Over 50s competition.
Hampshire Over 50s v Wales Over 50s at Bashley is the fixture on Sunday. There was a match for Dolgellau Under 13s on Wednesday when Aberystwyth Under 13s visited The Marian.
