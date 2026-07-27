Williams was joined at the crease by Ceri John (21*) in the 33rd over with the score on 143. Still with a lot to do, the pair took the game deep, needing 26 off the final two overs. The 39th over could not have gone better for Aberystwyth with 15 coming from it leaving 11 to win off the final 6 balls. Youngster Williams duly hit all of the required runs reaching his 50 in the process finishing on 60 not out with 7 boundaries, ensuring Aberystwyth reached their target with two balls to spare.