ABERYSTWYTH first team travelled to Llantwit Major for a top of the table clash in Division Eight of the South Wales Cricket Association. Llantwit Major were bowled all out for 214 runs in 37 overs. Aberystwyth scored 215 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 39.4 overs to win the match.
Despite the long journey (approximately 105 miles), Aberystwyth skipper Adam Shaw had chosen to bowl upon winning the toss due to the significant grass on the Llanwit wicket.
Opening bowlers Bryn Williams (2-32 off 8) and Ted Jones (1-56 off 8) got Aberystwyth off to a great start with the home side finding themselves 20-2 after 5 overs. Opening Batsman Sam Linforth (101) was joined at the crease by Ikam (31) and the pair looked to put the pressure back on to Aberystwyth attack. However, Aron Bishop (4-28 off 7) had other ideas, taking a wicket in three successive overs leaving the opposition on 116-5 at the drinks break.
With an end now open, Aberystwyth looked to force the strike with Jac Woodland (0-22) and Wil Jones (1-25) bowling tight spells even as Linforth remained at the crease. He powered through to his century before being dismissed by a beautiful delivery from Williams in the 35th over. The final two wickets fell to Jim Vaughan (1-39 off 6) and Bishop, leaving the home side on 214 from 37 overs.
In reply, Aberystwyth looked to build into the innings, having unfortunately lost Steff Roberts early on in the 4th over, father and son duo Iwan Roberts and Iestyn Roberts steadied the ship and ensured the run rate was held, being 50-1 when Iestyn succumbed to open bowler S Davies.
Club stalwart Iwan Roberts played superbly for his 79 including 11 boundaries, despite picking up an injury part way through his innings. When Roberts fell in the 30th over, Aberystwyth were 131-4 needing 83 off the final 10 overs. Step up 16-year-old Bryn Williams who looked to attack the Llantwit Bowlers, utilising the now spread fielders, playing shot after shot increasing the likelihood of Aberystwyth reaching the home sides total.
Williams was joined at the crease by Ceri John (21*) in the 33rd over with the score on 143. Still with a lot to do, the pair took the game deep, needing 26 off the final two overs. The 39th over could not have gone better for Aberystwyth with 15 coming from it leaving 11 to win off the final 6 balls. Youngster Williams duly hit all of the required runs reaching his 50 in the process finishing on 60 not out with 7 boundaries, ensuring Aberystwyth reached their target with two balls to spare.
It was a fantastic victory on the road at the furthest venue for the club this season. Because Maesteg Cricket Club’s 3rd XI received a concession, Aberystwyth’s next home fixture against them is again a top of the table clash, with the top four teams in the division only being separated by 13 points.
Currently, Aberystwyth sits in 2nd place with 169 points, while Maesteg sits close behind in 4th place with 162 points. When these two sides met earlier in the season at South Parade, Maesteg won by 5 wickets.
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