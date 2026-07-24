WALES Under-20s ended their World Rugby Junior Championship campaign with a sixth-place finish after a narrow 28-21 defeat to Scotland in the fifth-place play-off in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Despite the disappointing finale, Wales can take plenty of positives from a tournament in which they won three of their five matches and finished in the top two of their pool against some of the world's leading age-grade nations.
One of the standout performers was Llandysul's Caio James. The Gloucester back-row forward played in all five matches, scored two tries and earned selection in the competition’s Team of the Tournament.
James crossed in Wales' opening victory over hosts Georgia and added a second try against eventual champions South Africa in the final pool match. His influence was also evident in defence, where he completed 53 tackles during the competition.
The 20-year-old emerged as one of Wales' most effective forwards throughout the championship, further strengthening his reputation as one of the country's brightest young prospects.
Aberystwyth's Deian Gwynne also impressed, sharing the captaincy with Steff Emanuel and leading from the front throughout the campaign.
For both James and Gwynne, the tournament marked the end of their Wales Under-20 careers, with the pair now set to concentrate on establishing themselves in senior rugby with Gloucester.
Head coach Richard Whiffin was keen to focus on the commitment shown by the players who have represented Wales over the past two and three years. Whiffin praised their dedication and contribution to the Under-20 programme and said many had given everything for the jersey.
He added that a number of squad members had now completed two Junior World Championship campaigns and must focus on the next stage of their development by establishing themselves in senior rugby and competing for regular first-team opportunities with their clubs and regions.
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