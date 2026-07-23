The popular attacker had only renewed his registration for the 2026/27 season last month, having enjoyed an impressive return to Park Avenue following a spell at Briton Ferry Llansawel. Evans scored 10 goals in 21 appearances for the Black and Greens in the Cymru South, playing a key role as the Seasiders challenged towards the top end of the table.
Widely regarded as an "Aber man through and through", Evans has been a familiar figure at the club across several spells, making more than 170 appearances in black and green. Capable of playing as a striker, attacking midfielder or winger, he built a reputation for his versatility, leadership and ability to deliver important goals.
Explaining his decision, Evans said: "Received a last-minute offer from a Welsh Premier League club and decided to pursue playing in the top tier for another year. Thank you to everyone involved at the club and I wish you all the best for the forthcoming season."
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