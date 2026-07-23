ABERYSTWYTH Town have confirmed that Jonathan Evans has been released from his registration with immediate effect after requesting to leave the club.

The popular attacker had only renewed his registration for the 2026/27 season last month, having enjoyed an impressive return to Park Avenue following a spell at Briton Ferry Llansawel. Evans scored 10 goals in 21 appearances for the Black and Greens in the Cymru South, playing a key role as the Seasiders challenged towards the top end of the table.

Widely regarded as an "Aber man through and through", Evans has been a familiar figure at the club across several spells, making more than 170 appearances in black and green. Capable of playing as a striker, attacking midfielder or winger, he built a reputation for his versatility, leadership and ability to deliver important goals.

In June, he spoke enthusiastically about helping a young, local squad challenge in the Cymru South, making his departure just weeks later an unexpected development ahead of the new season.

Explaining his decision, Evans said: "Received a last-minute offer from a Welsh Premier League club and decided to pursue playing in the top tier for another year. Thank you to everyone involved at the club and I wish you all the best for the forthcoming season."