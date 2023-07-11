An unbeaten century by Dolgellau’s Jack Williamson and 87 from Jonathan Lloyd propelled their side to 264 for 4 at The Marian on Saturday, Marchwiel & Wrexham getting as far as 220 for 9 as Dolgellau won by 44 runs.
Dolgellau 264 for 4 beat Marchwiel & Wrexham 220 for 9 by 44 runs, North Wales League, Division One
Williamson and Lloyd had a partnership of 163 for the 3rd wicket after the hosts had lost two wickets for 19.
Dolgellau were asked to bat first by visiting skipper Sam Shoemark and lost a wicket in the 4th over, Stuart Evans caught by Josh Williams at short extra cover from the bowling of Sam Heard-Edwards.
The same bowler took the wicket of number three batter Morgan Yorke who skied the ball to Matthew Morris at mid on after hitting 2 fours to make it 19 for 2.
Jonathan Lloyd, at number 4, came in to join opener Jack Williamson in the middle in the 6th over, staying together until the 34th over as they plundered 163 runs off the Marchwiel bowling attack, to take the total to 182 for 3.
Lloyd was the first to reach a half-century, taking 59 balls while at the other end the more circumspect Williamson faced 80 deliveries for his 50.
The hard hitting Lloyd struck 9 fours in his 87 off 95 balls, his knock coming to an end when he was caught at deep cover by Gareth Evans, the bowler Shoemark. Jack was on 75 at this juncture, and with Sam Williams added 27 for the 4th wicket.
Shoemark claimed a second wicket in the 40th over, Wiliams caught by Josh Williams for 9 to make it 209 for 5.
From the last 5.4 overs Jack together with his brother Joe Williamson added 55 runs in an unbroken alliance for the 5th wicket.
Jack Williamson carried his bat for an excellent 119 not out, Joe supporting him on 10 not out.
Jack’s second fifty runs came off just 46 balls, reaching his second century for Dolgellau from 126 deliveries and hitting 11 fours.
Dolgellau closed on 264 for 4 from their 45 overs.
Shoemark had 2 wickets for 37 from 9 overs and Heard-Edwards 2 for 46 from 8 overs, the other 4 bowlers used having no joy.
Marchwiel started their innings at a canter, bowlers Joe Williamson and Yorke unable to find any consistency.
Indeed, after 6 overs there were 55 runs on the board, compared to 23 from 6 overs when the hosts batted.
Sam Shoemark and Gareth Evans were parted in that 6th over, Evans bowled by Joe for 15.
Dolgellau turned to spinners Jack Williamson and Sam Williams to stem the flow of runs.
Number 3 batter Heard-Edwards was well caught at mid off by Moc Llywelyn off Sam, who also ended Shoemark’s run a ball 31, stumped by the keeper Rob Humphreys; Shoemark hitting 6 fours.
It became 97 for 4 in the 24th over when Mike Forgrave was lbw to Sam for 17.
Richard Rees took a wicket in the 30th over having Matt Lawrenson lbw for 15; 126 for 5.
However, the visitors refused to lie down, Nick Husbands and Josh Williams coming together to put on 62 for the 6th wicket. Yorke, brought back into the attack, broke the stand, having Husbands caught behind by Humphreys for 43.
From 188 for 6 the visitors went on to close on 220 for 9. Kevin Shoemark gave Humphreys a third victim, caught off youngster Joel Eynon.
Josh Williams top scored with 47 off only 41 balls with 6 fours, bowled by Yorke while Jack Bettis was bowled giving Eynon a second wicket.
The outstanding bowler was Sam Williams who sent down his 9 overs for just 13 runs and taking 3 wickets, Jack Williamson having a good spell of 9 overs for 27 to go with his undefeated century.
Eynon had 2 for 16 from 4 overs, Yorke 2 for 57 from 8, Rees 1 for 18 from 4 and Joe Williamson 1 for 39 from 4 overs. Moc Llywelyn had 7 overs for 48 runs, Dolgellau winning by 44 runs, giving them 12 points to Marchwiel’s 3 points, the number of wides, 31, not helping matters for the hosts.
• Jonathan Lloyd has also been having some success playing for Cricket Wales Over 50s Thirds recently.
Against Worcestershire Over 50s Thirds at Himbleton CC Lloyd made 100 off 65 deliveries with 4 sixes and 7 fours, Wales winning by 134 runs.
At Builth Wells Lloyd scored 41 and claimed 5 for 49 as his side beat Warwickshire Over 50s Seniors by 6 wickets.
Junior member Lois Llywelyn had an outstanding bowling spell when she played for Cricket Wales North Girls at Whittingham CC.
Lois had 5 wickets for 13 from 2.3 overs including 4 wickets in 4 balls, all bowled.
The Welsh side beating Shropshire Girls Under 13s by 2 wickets.
Wales Over 50s Firsts played a home match in North Wales for the first time last Wednesday when they took on Shropshire Over 50s Firsts at The Marian, Dolgellau.
Wales totalled 204 for 6 from their 45 overs and then bowled out Shropshire for just 62, for a 142 run victory. Wales skipper Iwan Rees top scored with 77, also having 2 wickets.
Michael Cann claimed 3 for 17, Julian Ballinger 2 for 10 and Roy Emmott 1 for 12 from 9 overs as the visitors were dismissed.
Dolgellau’s Phil Leeds was unable to play for the Welsh side due to injury, but was thanked by the Wales squad management for preparing the ground to a high standard and they hope to play more matches there in the future.