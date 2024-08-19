DOLGELLAU 158 for 4 beat BETHESDA 157 for 8 by 6 wickets,
North Wales Cricket, Division One DOLGELLAU had a good six-wicket win against second in the league Bethesda at the Marian on Saturday.
Asked to bat first, Bethesda were restricted to 157 for 8 from their 45 overs, opener and captain, Carwyn Williams carrying his bat for 94.
Dolgellau responded with 158 for 4, reaching their target from the first ball of the 40th over, Morgan Yorke top scoring with an undefeated 55.
Carwyn opened up with Jez Shea, who was bowled by Sion Francis when the total was 18 in he 4th over.
Matthew Harrington added 28 with his skipper but the visitors then lost two wickets in two overs.
Harrington was bowled by Mark Edmondson, the same fate that befell number 4 batter Nick Parry to make it 48 for 3 in the 15th over.
Richard Green joined Carwyn in the middle and managed to stay there until the 29th over in which he was caught by Edmondson off the bowling of Jack Williamson for 10 out of a stand of 42 for the 4th wicket.
There followed the highest partnership of the innings between Ashley Rowlands and Carwyn Williams, 51 for the 5th wicket in 13 overs, Rowlands out caught Williamson, bowled Jack Williams for 17 which included the only six of the innings.
Meanwhile Carwyn had reached his 50 off 68 deliveries and continued to the finish as three more wickets went down at the other end, the total moving from 141 for 5 to 157 for 8 in the last three overs.
Daniel Oshyer was caught by the keeper Dave Jenkins off Yorke, Byron Jones run out by Williamson and Craig Newey also run out, this time by Sam Jones, Lee Williams not out with star man Carwyn Williams on 94 not out.
Carwyn struck 11 well worked fours as he faced 126 balls in all.
The combined scores from the other batters added up to 39, which emphasises the importance of Williams' 94.
For the hosts, five bowlers shared the wickets, Lafras Van Vuuren going wicketless on this occasion.
Edmondson's reappearance ended with figures of 2 for 33 from his nine overs, Francis bowled six tidy overs, taking 1 for 14, Yorke bowled well with 1 for 22 from 8, likewise Williamson 1 for 25 from 9, while skipper Jack Williams had 1 for 21 from four overs, Lafras out of luck with 36 runs off his 9 overs.
After the interval Dolgellau lost two wickets in the first five overs, 17 for 2, opener Jaco Oosthuizen was caught by Harrington in the slips, the bowler Oshyer, who also bowled Lafras, a rare failure for the batter who has scored over 600 runs in this campaign.
Thereafter there was an alliance of 41 for the third wicket between opener Dave Jenkins and Jack Williamson to somewhat put the hosts back on track.
With the total on 58 in the 21st over Jenkins departed, caught Rowlands bowled Newey for 24 with four boundaries.
Morgan Yorke then joined Williamson and together they forged an excellent match winning partnership of 89 for the 4th wicket, advancing the total to 147, 11 runs away from victory.
Eventually Williamson was run out by a direct hit, Carwyn in the action again, as the batters went for one quick single too many.
Williamson hit 5 fours in his 41, Yorke reaching his half century the previous delivery, the 89 stand coming off 16 overs.
Francis came to the crease to help Dolgellau get to the winning post, Morgan hitting a straight drive for four to make it 158 for 4 and a six-wicket success for Dolgellau.
Yorke got to his 50 from 47 balls and struck 2 sixes and 5 fours in his 53 ball stay in the middle, finishing on 55 not out.
Oshyer claimed 2 for 40 from 9 overs and Newey 1 for 31 also from 9. Lee Williams had a good spell, 9 overs for 22 runs, John Maloney had 7 overs for 33, Carwyn 3.1 overs for 18 and Rowlands 2 overs for 8 as Dolgellau take 13 points and Bethesda 2 points.
Lafras may have failed with the bat on Saturday but made up for it on Sunday as he played for Tywyn CC against Talybont Rachels at Dolgellau scoring 114 as Tywyn won their last game for this season in the West Wales Conference.
Dolgellau 2nds travelled to Marchwiel & Wrexham 2nds on Saturday for a Division 4 clash and came home after suffering a loss by 110 runs.
Put in to bat the Wrexham side notched up 172 for 6 from their 40 overs, Zahid Sharif 42, Brandon Williams 35 and Nick Husbands 27. Skipper Alex Yorke had 2 for 29, Phil Deane 2 for 35, Dyfan Hughes 1 for 29 and Llio Parry 1 for 31, Llio held 2 catches, Dan Williams and Deane having one catch apiece. Dolgellau were bowled out for 62, Dan Williams making 22 and Jeremy Wilks taking 4 for 15.
Dolgellau's Jonathan Lloyd hit a century for a North Wales Over 50s side who beat Pembrokeshire Over 50s at Builth Wells in midweek.
Lloyd scored 106 with a six and 14 fours as his side totalled 251 for 5 before dismissing their hosts for 182.
Lloyd and Jon Eccles of Denbigh put on 228 for the 3rd wicket, Eccles also scoring a century, 115.
At Colwyn Bay, Dolgellau junior Joel Eynon made 38 with 7 fours as Wales North Under 14s beat Wales South Under 14s.