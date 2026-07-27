ON Sunday, July 26, Clwb Criced Aberystwyth's Women and Girls team travelled south, to play their latest league fixtures at Pontarddulais - playing the hosts at 11am, then Felinfoel at 1pm.
The league itself is now out of the team’s reach, and the focus shifted to the future this weekend, with two young debutants. Nia Hinchcliffe and Cadi Lloyd-Williams played brilliantly in their first competitive games, alongside more experienced members of the club - in Nia’s case, partnering with her mum Sam Horwill (Capt) in a batting pair.
Both girls were real assets to the team - Nia was very unlucky not to take a couple of wickets in her bowling spell in the second game, and Cadi batted and fielded strongly, with great commitment. Well done girls!
The Club is also running two holiday camp sessions of Girls' Dynamos (for girls aged 8-11) on July 31 and August 28. For more details, email: [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.