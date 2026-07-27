At the other end, Aeron’s spin attack lacked the same control and Sohaib took advantage with punishing blows to the boundary. Ollie Evans bowled Nauman for 16 and Jacob then scampered rapidly to take a fine caught-and-bowled to dismiss Sohaib for 49. However, Dave Thomas and Satish kept the scoring above the required rate despite a tidy spell by Josh Drury, going for only 25 off 5. Jamie Davies’ accurate deliveries dried up the runs and bowled Satish for 29. Jac Grainger dismissed three batsmen in quick succession, including Dave Thomas caught at deep slip by Alex Pitchford for 35. With Jamie and Jac bowling tightly in tandem, runs dried up for the home side, and this led to two run outs: Josh Drury and Elis Williams both delivering accurate throws to keeper Morgan Llewelyn, who cleanly took of the bails to end the innings for 40 overs.