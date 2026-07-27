ABERAERON won by 27 runs away to Aberystwyth University Commoners at Sunday’s Fine and Country Cricket Club Conference match.
Aberaeron openers Ollie Evans and Jacob Jenkinson progressed the score fairly well in spite of a fiery attack from Waqar Younis.
With spin bowling chosen at the other end, first Omair Syed then Nauman Satti showed the pitch to be a sharp turner, causing a lot of trouble for the batsmen, but also difficult to control for the bowlers.
Waqar struck first to dismiss Ollie for 22 with a full-pitched delivery. Then Nauman deceived Steffan Rees in the flight to have him bowled for 10. Morgan Llewelyn was bowled for 7. Jacob continued to bat with great skill and patience and was joined by young Huw Rishko who emulated the style of his coach and the pair enjoyed a long partnership until Huw was caught and bowled by Mo Aslam for 10. Jamie Davies hit some punishing blows for his 12, but the return of Waqar saw him quickly bowled.
The later order were only able to add single figures until, after the fall of Jacob for 80 (stumped by Nauman off Mo Aslam when attempting capitalise with only two batters left) weekend debutant Ellis Dyer (20*) joined Calum Hatton (5*) and the pair enjoyed a productive last wicket partnership till the end. Waqar finished with best figures of 3 for 33 and captain Mo Alsam took 3 for 38.
Captain Steffan Rees opened the bowling for the visitors and made batting tricky for Sohaib Syed and Mo Aslam. He was rewarded when Mo Aslam (6) cut the ball directly to backward point where Huw Rishko safely held a sharp catch.
At the other end, Aeron’s spin attack lacked the same control and Sohaib took advantage with punishing blows to the boundary. Ollie Evans bowled Nauman for 16 and Jacob then scampered rapidly to take a fine caught-and-bowled to dismiss Sohaib for 49. However, Dave Thomas and Satish kept the scoring above the required rate despite a tidy spell by Josh Drury, going for only 25 off 5. Jamie Davies’ accurate deliveries dried up the runs and bowled Satish for 29. Jac Grainger dismissed three batsmen in quick succession, including Dave Thomas caught at deep slip by Alex Pitchford for 35. With Jamie and Jac bowling tightly in tandem, runs dried up for the home side, and this led to two run outs: Josh Drury and Elis Williams both delivering accurate throws to keeper Morgan Llewelyn, who cleanly took of the bails to end the innings for 40 overs.
Jacob Jenkinson’s measured innings was the stand-out batting performance of the day, but Jac Grainger’s bowling spell of 3 for 20 off 5 overs sealed the 27-run victory, earning him player-of-the-match.
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