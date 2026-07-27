ABERYSTWYTH Town brought an unbeaten pre-season to an end with an entertaining 3-3 draw at home to Lock Stock Ardal North East champions Llanuwchllyn.
The fixture took place on Saturday, July 25, at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue, the Seasider’s home stadium.
Meilir Williams scored after seven and 92 minutes for the visitors, with Tommy Evans also finding the net in the 84th minute. For Town, Aaron Williams (29 minutes) and Dan Owen (62 minutes) both notched their first goals in Black and Green, while Tom Mason scored his second of pre-season with seven minutes to go.
Llanuwchllyn made a decent start to the game and took the lead early on when a trialist on the left played in top scorer Williams, who made no mistake from close range. A free-kick from Leo Thompson was held by Llyn’s trialist goalkeeper, then Dan Owen was played in down the left, but his low shot was saved. Owen then played in Dillon Browne, but somehow his effort was blocked. He repeated the trick moments later, but Browne headed inches past the post as Aber continued to improve.
Then Seasiders captain Liam Walsh, on the eve of his 30th birthday, surged forward and sent in a stinging shot which the keeper fumbled, allowing Aaron Williams to tap home and level the scores. Browne then touched a ball over the top just wide, before Williams picked out Thompson down the right, but his shot sailed over the bar, leaving the Black and Greens a little frustrated to go in at 1-1.
Substitutions ensued, but Owen was brought back on just after the hour, which proved a smart move when Rhys Hughes’ ball fell beautifully for the Tregaron Messi, and he volleyed home from the edge of the box to give the hosts the lead.
Another Thompson free-kick found Harry Cottam, but he was denied by the keeper. Owen then went on a thrilling run before being brought down on the edge of the area, but the resulting free-kick went astray. Owen had another attempt deflected for a corner, then with just seven minutes to go a home trialist picked out Tom Mason in space, and he finished superbly into the bottom corner to give Aber a seemingly unassailable lead.
Credit must go to Llanuwchllyn, however, who had battled well all afternoon. Tommy Evans beat his namesake in Aber’s goal to halve the lead. At the other end, Mason flicked a header over the bar and Hughes forced a save from the keeper at his near post, before Williams equalised with the last kick of the game to deny the hosts victory.
Despite the disappointing end to the game, the hosts created dozens of chances, and the visiting trialist goalkeeper will sleep well tonight. Overall, an unbeaten pre-season against opponents all playing at Tier Two or above offers plenty of promise for the 2026/27 season.
However, the important stuff kicks off next Saturday away at Afan Lido at their Marston Stadium Ground, Aberaeron for the opening matchday of the 2026-27 Novira Cymru South season. In their last meeting on March 28, Afan Lido secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Aberystwyth Town at Park Avenue. Southsiders, it’s time to do your thing once again! Kick-off is at 2.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.