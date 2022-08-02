Croft twins through to Commonwealth Games quarter finals
Tuesday 2nd August 2022 4:01 pm
Share
Ioan Croft takes on fluid and advice in between rounds during his fight against Jean Jordy Vadamootoo (@sportingwales )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
BOXING brothers Ioan and Garan Coft are targeting medals at the Commonwealth Games after both earned unanimous points decisions this afternoon to make the quarter finals.
The identical 20-year-old twins from Crymych are through to the last eight on Thursday where victories will guarantee at least a bronze medal.
Boxing twins Ioan and Garan Croft (SPORTINGWALES )
Welterweight Ioan, who comfortably outpointed Jean Jordy Vadamootoo, of Mauritius, today will face Luwis Zakeyu Mbewe of Malawi on Thursday.
Light-middleweight Garan had to work for his win against the experienced Abdul-Afeez Osoba of Nigeria, who finished the bout strongly.
The Cardigan ABC boxer is up against Mauritian Merven Clair next.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |