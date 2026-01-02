EIGHTY‑five riders descended on the Stiperstones trials venue to shake off the Christmas excess at the annual Shrewsbury & DMCC Trial on Sunday, 28 December.
The popular festive event once again drew a strong entry, with competitors travelling from Yorkshire, Leamington Spa, Stafford, Macclesfield and across the Welsh borders.
Riders faced four laps of 10 demanding sections, featuring the venue’s trademark mix of rocks, tight turns and steep climbs. The testing layout ensured close competition across all classes.
In the Expert class, Yorkshire visitor Dan Clark took victory on just two marks, ahead of Andy Lee, with British Women’s Champion Alice Minta securing third place.
The Intermediate class saw a fierce battle between Stafford clubmates Jack Harris and Ben Rolls, with Harris eventually edging the win. Local rider Dan Hinton completed the podium.
The Clubman class was another tight contest. Simon Ward topped the standings on four marks, while a tie for second and third on seven marks was settled on furthest cleans, with Scott Brookes finishing ahead of Gareth Hinton.
In the Sportsman class, Bishop’s Castle rider Nick Woolley guided his 500cc Ariel to victory, finishing ahead of Stephen Clare and Ellis Handley.
The Youth categories proved just as competitive. Llangollen club riders dominated the Youth Expert class, with Zain Pughe Hutchinson narrowly beating George Jones. The club’s success continued in the Youth Intermediates, where Tomos Reese claimed the win from Marvin Brookes and Charlie Crabtree.
In the Youth Clubman class, Jack Pearson took victory ahead of Jay Hanmer and Nye Pughe Hutchinson. The Youth Sportsman class produced one of the day’s closest finishes, with Thomas Clare edging out Luca Lanzi by a single mark, while Michael Powell and Isla Crabtree completed the top four.
The club thanked the landowner, observers, helpers and all competitors for their support in making the event a success.
Comments
