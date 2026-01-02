THE Skirrid Xmas Hill Race is part of the Welsh Fell Runners Association, South Wales Winter Hill Series of races.
Held near Abergavenny, the 5.2K tricky course has an elevation of 1,033 ft.
Dan Hooper and Alix Arndt were there representing Sarn Helen, Dan, 2nd M50 in a time of 29.04 whilst Alix finished in 38.32 and was 1st F45.
Paul Gough took part in The Coalville Santa Run, starting and finishing at Belvoir Shopping Centre. This was a 5K run where having fun was more important than the overall time.
The Summers Siblings, Joe, Polly and Ceri competed in the Hereford Couriers Christmas 10K, an old-fashioned mildly undulating road race ran around the country lanes of Brienton, Herefordshire.
oe had a fantastic run to finish in 39.54, Ceri 49.46 and Polly running in her first race following illness still managed to complete the course in 49.59.
