THE Aber Football 7s tournament at Blaendolau proved to be a big hit once again.
TUK TUK FC were the men’s winners after they beat ABCDE FC in the final.
The Jeff Saycell award was presented by Steffan Saycell to Jamie Jones for the men’s player of the tournament.
Abermule’s Helen Davies picked up the women’s award after her team were beaten by Aber Town Women in the final.
The award was introduced in memory of Jeff Saycell as a tribute to the founder and long-standing organiser of the Aberystwyth 7s, who led the event from 2007 to 2019.
Though not a footballer himself, he was an accomplished individual athlete with a deep commitment to sport, competition, and community.
His vision for the tournament was never solely about results. It was about connection: bringing together past and present students, grassroots clubs, and athletes from all walks of life through a shared passion for sport.
The annual award recognises one outstanding male and one outstanding female player, not only for their performance on the pitch, but for embodying the qualities Jeff championed.
