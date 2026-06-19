Cockermouth will open the 2026 women’s race with a challenging route through western Cumbria, starting and finishing in the picturesque market town. Stage two will see the riders travel from Clitheroe, through Ribble Valley to the iconic seaside resort of Blackpool. North and Mid Wales will then host two exciting stages on Friday and Saturday, from Mold to the Great Orme in Llandudno and from Llanidloes to Hay-on-Wye, before the General Classification is decided in Warwickshire, where Royal Leamington Spa will host the start and finish on Sunday 23 August.