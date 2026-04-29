BRITISH Cycling have confirmed the route details for the Lloyds National Road Championships in Ceredigion between 25-28 June.
A total of 10 coveted national champion’s jerseys are up for grabs across three days of racing, with the time-trial on Thursday, 25 June, the circuit race on Friday, 26 June and the road race concluding the action on Sunday, 28 June.
Ceredigion hosted a hugely successful Championships in 2025, with Zoe Backstedt, Ethan Hayte r, Callum Thornley, Cameron Mason, Kate Richardson, Matthew Brennan, Mille Couzens and Samuel Watson crowned national champions, with the 2026 event shaping up to be another exciting edition..
The Circuit Championships and Road Race Championships will once again start and finish in Aberystwyth, while the Time Trial Championships course heads to Lampeter.
Opportunities to volunteer at this year's Lloyds National Road Championships have also now opened. You can express your interest here.
Lloyds National Time-Trial Championships, Lampeter – Thursday, 25 June
A new time-trial course this year sees riders make their way to the beautiful market town of Lampeter. Starting not far from the University of Wales, Lampeter campus, the new course consists of a circuit that takes in the green fields and picturesque hills of the surrounding area.
Rolling roads, reaching a max gradient of 4.9%, greet riders who will look to get into their rhythm as they travel out of Lampeter towards the village of Llanfair Clydogau. Passing the village hall, riders will return back towards Lampeter, passing Cellan and the outskirts of Cwmann, before finishing as they cross Afon Teifi, providing an excellent test for riders.
The elite women, under-23 women and under-23 men will complete two laps to give a race distance of 25.6km, and the elite men’s field will be tested over three laps for a total distance of 38.4km.
Lloyds National Circuit Championships, Aberystwyth – Friday 26 June
On the evening of Friday, 26 June, the circuit championships will take centre stage in Aberystwyth.
The course will be on the same circuit used in 2025, starting on the iconic seafront before taking to the town centre streets for a course full of technical twists and turns, disrupting the rhythm of the race.
The race will run in an anticlockwise direction, passing the Bandstand on each lap. Riders will take a left turn into Pier Street and travel along Portland Street, heading into Queens Road before rejoining Victoria Terrace, where the races will pass through the line on each lap to the roar of the crowds.
50 minutes of racing in five laps of a 1.6km circuit will decide both the elite women and open championships. The National Circuit Championships promises to be another thrilling evening of racing, with fans lining the streets of Aberystwyth cheering on the riders as they pass by.
Lloyds National Road Racing Championships, Aberystwyth – Sunday, 28 June
Riders who competed in 2025 will once again feel a sense of familiarity with a similar route around Aberystwyth. After a processional start on the seafront, the road races will head out of town towards Llanfarian as far as Trawsgoed on a picturesque yet testing 23.4km anticlockwise loop, before heading back towards Aberystwyth passing Y Gors. The peloton will be challenged across three laps for the women's race and five laps in the men’s race, before action moves onto the finishing circuit.
The finishing circuit of 12.4km - four full laps for the women’s and five full laps for the men’s race - use the start and finish point on the seafront as its central focus, running along almost the entirety of the promenade, past the old college and the castle grounds, before a technical section through the old harbour that loops out over Trefechan bridge.
Such is the testing nature of the course; there is a maximum gradient of 8.7% through Southgate to be tackled each lap. The narrow technical descent from Moriah back to the main A44 will be a test of bike handling skills as the riders reach the final few kilometres of each championship. From there, the race heads back into the town before concluding on the seafront promenade after 128km for the women and 187km for the men.
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