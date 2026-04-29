Riders who competed in 2025 will once again feel a sense of familiarity with a similar route around Aberystwyth. After a processional start on the seafront, the road races will head out of town towards Llanfarian as far as Trawsgoed on a picturesque yet testing 23.4km anticlockwise loop, before heading back towards Aberystwyth passing Y Gors. The peloton will be challenged across three laps for the women's race and five laps in the men’s race, before action moves onto the finishing circuit.