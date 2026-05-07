Aberystwyth-based mobility group Wheel Together has been named Paralympics GB’s Club of the Month for April, recognising its outstanding commitment to inclusive cycling.
Part of British Cycling’s Limitless programme, the club is enabling more people than ever to enjoy cycling. With a wide range of adaptive equipment, supported by skilled volunteers and guides, Wheel Together—recently granted charitable status—offers accessible opportunities to explore the paths and trails of the Welsh coast and countryside.
Participant Eve Denyor said: “We just fell in love with the idea that you could go up and down the promenade out to the countryside. It's just become a habit to turn up and off we go. We do actually do eight miles, and I most definitely couldn't walk that! It's fun meeting a lot of people and being out in the open air as the seasons change, where we're out every Tuesday it's just magical as the scenery just changes."
The club is committed to inclusion in its purest form, providing the equipment, support and environment for everyone to take part together.
Ride leader and committee member Gethin Roberts explained: “We don't want people to think it's only for disabled people. We assess everyone and we do or very best to find a solution for every person that comes along. Whether looking for more confidence and support on a bike, or adaptions and assistance to use the equipment.
“They like the opportunity to find an excuse to just join a group of people, have a cup of coffee on the chat. And so that becomes quite an important part of the ride to a lot of people. It gives them, they maybe some people are a bit lonely, or maybe some people just feel that it's great to be able to have a bit to socialising, as well as the challenge of the cycling."
Ride leader Peter Tedaldi added: “Aberystwyth is a fantastic place to ride. Even when it's really hammering it down, we just go for it!
“The first time I came, I wasn't sure about this at all. Not so much the biking, but just meeting different people. I have been a bit shy, but, I've met so many different people, different disabilities, and appreciate how adaptive cycling can be.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.