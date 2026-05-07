Participant Eve Denyor said: “We just fell in love with the idea that you could go up and down the promenade out to the countryside. It's just become a habit to turn up and off we go. We do actually do eight miles, and I most definitely couldn't walk that! It's fun meeting a lot of people and being out in the open air as the seasons change, where we're out every Tuesday it's just magical as the scenery just changes."