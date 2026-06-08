A PROMISING young cricketer enjoyed a memorable weekend after taking his first steps into senior cricket.
Twelve-year-old Ted Davies made his first-team debut on Saturday before claiming his maiden senior wicket just 24 hours later — a remarkable achievement at such a young age.
Llani CC were quick to praise the youngster, saying: “Everyone at Llani CC is incredibly proud to see young Ted Davies make his debut for the club this weekend.
“Having come through our junior ranks, Ted is now the seventh player to start senior cricket since the launch of our Friday junior sessions.
“This is a fantastic achievement and a moment that is thoroughly deserved.
“Making a senior debut at such a young age is a great achievement, and parents Nia and Huw, along with our President, his grandfather Wally and grandmother Lorraine, will be very proud.”
The Ysgol Uwchradd Llanidloes pupil was called up for first-team duties on Saturday as Llani travelled to Harpers in a Shropshire County Cricket League Division Four fixture. The visitors produced a strong performance to secure a six-wicket victory.
Davies retained his place in the senior set-up the following day, turning out for the second team in their Sunday Division Four trip to Shelton — where Llanidloes again came out on top.
Batting first, Llani posted 162 for 7 from their 40 overs, with Davies contributing three runs. Shelton’s response fell just short of the target, finishing seven runs behind, with Davies making his mark by taking his first senior wicket.
It capped a standout weekend for the young bowler, whose rapid progress underlines both his potential and the success of the club’s youth development pathway.
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