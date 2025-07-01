THIS weekend saw the first laps of Dyfi Bike Park’s 7th red trail ‘Third degree berms’ a lower mountain track that’s entirely machine-built.
The new trail comes off the back of the hill from the top of Lower Mountain to unlock the East-facing slope and link in Muddy’s Berms and Gully of Doom, two awesome tracks that could previously only be accessed from Upper Mountain.
Dyfi Bike Park’s Dan Atherton said: “We wanted to build a track that would be perfect for warm-ups or people’s first time at the park but at the same time once you’ve done your warm-up lap you can start to push and progress up to the more challenging lines.
“Third degree berms is machine built so it’s good in all weathers and offers a series of options all the way down, start small on the left of features then work across to the right to build up your airtime.”
Athy, Jamie Cable and Simo Palmer all put in some hard hours in the digger across almost a year of build time.
Three quite distinct sections reflect three different build styles; starting with Athy’s fast natural section, down into Jamie’s jumps and finishing with Simo’s bob- sleigh run.
The track is already a favourite with the Dyfi Dig Crew who stay right for maximum airtime and the rowdiest lines.
Jim Monro said: “At the start of top section everyone is on the same line and it’s great fun no matter what level you are riding it at, then you’re into a shark-fin and two big hips with a roller option on the left of both.
The really fun bit is the main section of the track with back to back berms to bomb down with your mates and after that there’s even more if you want it as it goes into Muddy’s Berms (red) or take it up a notch on triple black Gully of Doom.”
The new track was celebrated with a Dyfi Apres event – beers, burgers, DJ and viewing of the latest edits from the crew.
All are welcome follow @dyfibikepark for more.
