FFOSYFFIN cyclist Josh Tarling continued his comeback from injury with an impressive ride in the Men’s Elite Time Trial at the 2025 European Championships on Wednesday.
But the Ineos Grenadiers rider, considered to be one of the most promising time trial specialists in the world, cut a disappointed figure at the end, finishing fifth, two seconds outside of a podium place in a wind-affected race dominated by Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel.
Tarling broke multiple vertebrae and his coccyx at the Giro d’Italia earlier this season and is on the road to full recovery.
The 21-year-old had high hopes going into the event at France's Drôme department but told Cycling Pro Net: “A bit upset, a bit sort of ashamed I think. It was all a bit unknown for me really after the Giro.”
On the tricky windy conditions he added: “It was the same for everybody. If they’re good in the wind I have to get good in the wind as well.
“I have no complaints, I just think it was a bit unknown from my side.
“The position on the bike isn’t quite as aggressive as before - we had to make it a bit less so with the back
“I’m happy with how I did but it’s not good enough.”
Despite those conditions, Tarling still managed a highly respectable ride, finishing just two seconds behind teammate Ethan Hayter, who ended the day in fourth, and only two seconds outside the bronze medal position held by Denmark’s Niklas Larsen.
Italy’s Ganna Filippo won the silver.
Josh’s father Michael posted: “He wanted more of course but from lying on the floor with broken bones in his back in June to 5th place at the Euros just two seconds off a bronze is pretty darn impressive.
“The comeback continues for Josh.”
