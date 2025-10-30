FFOSYFFIN’S Josh picked up another medal on the final day of the 2025 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Santiago, Chile.
After securing gold in the men’s points race he teamed up with Mark Stewart for the first time in the men’s Madison and delivered a superb performance to claim silver in a thrilling finale to the day.
Starting cautiously, they picked up early sprint points while keeping a close eye on rival teams. With 50 laps down and GB sitting fifth, Stewart surged to the front, expertly navigating the field before Tarling timed his sprint perfectly to secure five crucial points.Former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupilT arling continued to push, eventually joined by New Zealand, Spain, and
Italy. Stewart rejoined as Belgium entered the mix, and GB led into the next sprint, earning enough points to move into second. The five-team group, including GB, gained a lap with 139 remaining, while Germany followed suit. GB attempted another lap gain but were caught in no man’s land as the race stretched out.
Belgium remained dominant, with Denmark also gaining a lap. Stewart and 21-year-old Tarling stayed composed, collecting sprint points to maintain second. At sprint nine, GB edged Belgium to briefly take the lead, but the Belgians responded, reclaiming top spot. Both teams gained another lap, with Belgium eventually breaking free.
With 36 laps to go, the pace intensified. GB focused on defence, reeling in Belgium and Germany as the front group formed a stalemate, effectively locking in podium positions. Stewart and Ineos grenadiers rider Tarling continued to fight, picking up points and tactically blocking Denmark and Germany from overtaking.
After a tense and tactical race, the British pair’s cohesion and determination earned them a well-deserved silver medal — a fitting end to a successful championship for the Great Britain Cycling Team.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.