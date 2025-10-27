FFOSYFFIN’S Josh Tarling delivered a masterclass in the men’s points race at his track world championships debut, securing Great Britain’s first world title of the competition.
The former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil began with a measured start, earning three points in the opening sprint and shutting down the first breakaway.
Tarling joined a trio with Noah Bolgi (SUI) and Bertold Drijver (HUN), collecting maximum points in sprint three. He then launched a solo attack, gaining a lap and 20 points to take the lead with 28.
As attacks from Naoki Kojima (JPN) and Conor Leahy (AUS) were neutralized, Clement Petit (FRA) briefly took the lead after a successful sprint. Tarling responded in sprint seven to draw level, then chased down Diego Rojas Rivas (CHI) to take sprint eight. He added three more points in sprint ten, extending his lead.
With 56 laps remaining, Tarling joined a break with Elia Viviani (ITA) and Yoeri Havik (NED), collecting maximum points in sprint 11.
A late attack saw Peter Moore (USA) gain a lap and the lead, but Tarling reclaimed it with 20 laps to go. In the final laps, he surged ahead with Petit and Jasper de Buyst (BEL), securing second in the last sprint and sealing the title in sensational style.
Reflecting on his debut, Ineos Greadniers rider Tarling said: “It went to plan so far. I didn't know how it would be or how it would feel [his first world championships], so not knowing was scary. [In the race] if felt pretty good. I think it was good that I got those early points in just so I knew the legs were there.”
His success came hot on the heels of his resounding victory in the Chrono des Nations as the road season came to a close in western France.
