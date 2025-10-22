Costcutter Ceredigion League Weekend Round-Up
Division One
Emlyn Close the Gap at the Top
Newcastle Emlyn drew level with leaders Crymych on 21 points after a thrilling 5–3 away win at Pencader on Saturday. With Crymych in Emrys Morgan Cup action, Emlyn seized the opportunity and stormed to a 3–0 half-time lead thanks to a brace from Peter Almond and a strike by Dorian Davies.
Pencader responded after the break with a 53rd-minute penalty from Alfie Morgan, but Osian Thomas quickly restored Emlyn’s three-goal cushion. The hosts rallied impressively, with goals from Morgan Mably and Bradley Rowland narrowing the gap to 4–3. However, after Rhodri Rees was sent off for a second booking, Thomas sealed the win with his second of the match.
Emlyn manager Gareth Winston said: “Credit to Pencader. I honestly don’t think they should be where they are.
“They came at us and were a good side and it rattled us. If they keep going like they did today they will be safe in the league.
“Us being 3-0 up and then they came back at us, I’m happy with the three points today and we have now got more points this season than we did for the whole of last season so that’s one milestone chalked off.
“The next is to make sure we are safe from relegations. That’s our mentality.”
Cardigan and Maesglas Share the Spoils
It ended 2–2 between Cardigan Town and Maesglas. The visitors dominated the first half, scoring through Kieran Harman and Iwan Griffiths. Cardigan hit back after the interval with goals from Iwan James and Dean Thomas to earn a point.
Division Two
Lampeter and Bargod Stay Ahead
Division leaders Lampeter Town Reserves and Bargod Rangers both secured hard-fought wins to maintain their momentum. Lampeter overcame New Quay 4–2, with goals from Terry Witts, Hugo Albeski-Douglas (2), and Jason Jones. Ross Diamond netted twice for the hosts.
Bargod led 2–0 at half-time at Aberporth, courtesy of an Ethan Furness penalty and an own goal by Oliver Sibley. Michael King pulled one back on the hour, but Bargod held firm for the win.
Narrow Wins Across the Board
Felinfach Reserves edged Llechryd Reserves 1–0, with Krzysztof Dolniak’s fifth-minute strike proving decisive. Tregaron Turfs Reserves triumphed 3–2 at Ffostrasol Reserves. Jay Kenney, Caradog Daniel, and Richard Parkin gave the visitors a 3–1 lead at the break with Sam Green replying. Ryan Moore reduced the deficit on 72 minutes, but Tregaron held on.
Aberaeron Hit Five
Aberaeron cruised to a 5–2 win at Maesglas Reserves. Dafydd Roberts, Harry Holder, Rhydian Davies, Endaf Williams, and Rhodri Jones all found the net. Nathan Baxter and Kieran James replied for the hosts.
Division Three Results
- Dewi Stars 7–0 Pencader Reserves
- Llanboidy Reserves 1–5 Cardigan Reserves
- Llandysul Reserves 2–1 Crymych Reserves
Comments
