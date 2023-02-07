MIDFIELDER Joe Allen has announced he is to retire from international football.
The Swansea City midfielder, 32, who went to school at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, won a total of 74 caps for Cymru, helping the nation qualify for three major tournaments.
He made his debut in 2009 and will be remembered as one of the finest midfielders Cymru has produced.
In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Joe Allen said: “Playing for Wales has been a great passion and love in my life, I have been extremely fortunate.
“I have shared this journey with incredible people…my family, teammates, staff and fans have made it special and I’m hugely grateful to you all.
“Our nation’s support is inspiring, and it has given me immense pride to wear the shirt…so many unforgettable experiences.
“Unfortunately, time and injuries take their toll and so it’s time for me to make way for our next generation. The future of Welsh football is bright.”
The former Liverpool and Stoke City star was named in the team of the tournament following Cymru’s heroics at France 2016, reaching the semi-finals.
Swansea City FC paid tribute, saying: “His name will always be synonymous with what has truly been a golden age for Welsh football.
“Having been capped at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level, Swans academy product Allen made his senior Wales bow against Estonia in the summer of 2009.
“His first start for his country followed against Switzerland in 2011 at the then-Liberty Stadium and he skippered the Dragons for the first time in 2014 against the Netherlands.
“Along with the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Ashley Williams; Allen was an integral part of Wales’ progress up the world rankings, and the eventual ending of a 58-year wait to reach a major tournament with the successful qualification for Euro 2016.
“He followed his outstanding displays in France by scoring his first Wales goal later that year against Moldova and he has continued to be a central figure for club and country, playing at Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 to put him in a select band of Welsh players to have played in three major competitions.
“Everyone at Swansea City congratulates Joe on a fantastic international career.”