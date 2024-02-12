Horrendous weather and a flat tyre didn’t deter Teifi Valley Motor Club member Dan Morris to go for it and take top spot on the Cambrian Road Rally over the 3-4 February weekend. With a 38 second lead over second prize winners Richard Williams and his navigator Daniel Jones, Dan from Brongest near Newcastle Emlyn had a cracking rally, writes Anwen Francis.
Starting from Tregaron Mart with a special test in Bont, the Cambrian Road Rally, organised by the Tregaron and District Motor Club, saw 58 starters battling it out over 65 miles of rural roads and whites.
“This was my second shot at the Cambrian and I’m just really chuffed to have won. I’m shocked to be honest. I couldn’t believe we’d done so well in such awful weather conditions. The fog was so thick that you could hardly see the front of the bonnet. It was also a testing route but very enjoyable. Two youngsters were clerks of the course this time and they did a terrific job,” said Dan who had Kieran Price from Epynt Motor Club in the navigator seat.
Dan, 24 needs no introduction having won the Morswyn Williams Road Rally with Kieran in 2021. Dan has also won the Ross Targa in Caerwent in 2023, the Kent Forestry Targa in both 2022 and 2023, the Ventra Silrum in Caerwent in 2022 and the Gilly Wood Targa in 2021 as well as several gymkhanas.
Dan and Kieran make a good team and have had some great results over the years and the Cambrian was no exception.
“When we had a puncture on one of the whites, I thought it could have been game over, but we still managed to have the fastest time at the end of that selective and carried on till the end with no problems in really heavy fog,” explained Dan whose faithful green Ford Puma has taken him to win all over the UK.
“Kieran is just class. He can read a map like I don’t know what. He’s amazing and how he did it in all that fog, I’ll never know. I’m just so fortunate to have had Kieran by my side in the navigator seat – he was just terrific and didn’t miss a beat all night,” concluded Dan who works with his father, Huw, also a TVMC member and a keen rally driver.
Dan is now looking forward to the Bath Festival Targa Rally on 28 February with Geth Johnson, his regular navigator in the seat. Dan and Geth will be joined by several other TVMC crews who will make the journey to compete.
Dan would like to thank his friends Joseph Thomas and Martin James, as well as his dad, Huw, for all the help prepping for the rally.