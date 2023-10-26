In May 2021, one of Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s most accomplished members, Daniel Thorogood, suffered a massive stroke that affected his movement and speech.
Considering the debilitating extent of the stroke, it seemed unlikely that we would see Daniel back on any running course.
However, this is no ordinary athlete and just two years later, Daniel, along with wife Jane, who has supported him throughout this recovery, has just completed the Bath half marathon and did so in an incredible time of 2.00.47. Jane also crossed the finish line in 2.38.43.
Daniel felt great about being back on track: “I am probably quite a stubborn person, and having run all my life, I was not going to sit around without giving it my best shot to get my running shoes back on.
“The running community in Aberystwyth is a close and supportive one and they have been constantly urging me on. parkrun has helped a great deal to get back into the swing of things but this was my first race at this distance since my stroke.
“I was quite happy with my time but my target now is to get faster again!”
While the majority of Aber AC’s members were traversing the town's Twin Peaks race on Sunday, 15 October one sole runner made the journey to Manchester to join 13,000 runners taking part in its annual half marathon. Even though he is still nursing a slight achilles injury, Edd Land still manged to finish in the top 300 with a time of 1.19.47.
He said: “This is a great race which starts and finishes at the iconic Old Trafford stadium before making its way through the streets of Manchester, and naturally, the crowd support throughout is fantastic. I still have a niggling injury that I am trying desperately to shake so coming inside 1.20 for this event is a pretty positive step forward.”