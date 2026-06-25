ABERYSTWYTH and District Darts League finals night will be held at Aberystwyth Town Football Club on Friday at 8pm.
Organisers hope to see as many people there as possible to support the players. Raffle prizes are also on offer.
ABERYSTWYTH and District Darts League finals night will be held at Aberystwyth Town Football Club on Friday at 8pm.
Organisers hope to see as many people there as possible to support the players. Raffle prizes are also on offer.
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