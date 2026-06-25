The CARA 20-20 finals day is due to be played at the Geufron, home of Aberystwyth cc, on Sunday 28th June. The first game will start promptly at 11 am, writes Nick Jones.
The day will comprise two semi finals and a final commencing late afternoon. The league owes much gratitude to Aberystwyth CC for hosting the final and challenge cup sponsors CARA who support the event for a 2nd season .
This is a relatively new competition in its 4th season. It has seen some memorable matches in the past, being a different format to the longer West Wales Conference 40 over competition .
Last year’s winners Aberaeron hope to be amongst the favourites to retain the trophy but there will be stern opposition from Talybont Rachel’s , UA Commoners and hosts Aberystwyth. All are teams who are more than capable of taking the silverware on their day.
Entry to the finals day is free, and there will be refreshments and drinks available to spectators. Due to the cycling event, parking is recommended at Llety Parc rather than the ground itself. A warm welcome and guaranteed excitement await from both hosts and participating teams.
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