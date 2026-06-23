WITH a few days to go until the 2026 Lloyds National Road Championships, anticipation is building as riders gear up to compete in the high-intensity Circuit Championships race in the picturesque town of Aberystwyth. Riders will compete in front of the Welsh crowd for glory and the national crown in the second of the three-event championship.
The stage
With thanks to the Welsh Government and Ceredigion Council, the event will return to the same circuit used in 2025, starting on the iconic seafront before taking to the town centre streets for a course full of technical twists and turns, disrupting the rhythm of the race.
The race will run in an anticlockwise direction, passing the Bandstand on each lap. Riders will take a left turn into Pier Street and travel along Portland Street, heading into Queens Road before rejoining Victoria Terrace, where the races will pass through the line on each lap to the roar of the crowds.
50 minutes of racing and five laps of a 1.6km circuit will decide both the elite women and open championships. Fans and spectators will not worry about missing work, as the circuit race gets underway in the evening with the women’s race starting at 18:15, while the Open will begin at 20:00.
The riders
The Lloyds National Circuit Championships are packed with talent, including a host of former national champions.
Kate Richardson (Handsling Alba Development Road Team) returns to the start line after her sensational National Championship win in Aberystwyth last year, joined by 2023’s National Circuit Champion and Welsh crowd favourite Megan Barker (Rapha Cycling Club). Second last year, Isabel Sharp (Handsling Alba Development Road Team) will also look to do one better this year.
Ahead of her title defence, Richardson said: “The circuit race last year in Aberystwyth was a real season highlight for me, and to win it in the way that I did in the sprint with Izzy and Jess, it was a very special feeling, and it’s been a real honour to have had a number of opportunities to show the bands off over the past 12 months.
“I can’t wait to get back to Wales next week to defend them. The Crit scene is known for having a really fantastic atmosphere in the UK. There is nothing better than being on the start line with the streets lined with spectators and hopefully the sun will be shining too. I’m sure it’s going to be another electrifying night!”
Cameron Mason (ALPECIN-PREMIER TECH DEVELOPMENT TEAM) will also return as the reigning national champion but will face stiff competition. 2023’s national champion Oliver Wood (Rapha Cycling Club) returns, as will 2022’s champion Matt Bostock (Rapha Cycling Club), who comes into the event in hot form after recent wins in the City of London Nocturne and Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix.
Speaking ahead of the race, Matt Bostock said: “Being National Circuit Champion was a huge honour, and one of the highlights of my career. With the calibre of riders we have in the UK, being recognised as the best is something really special.
“Nationals always feels different, everyone has that extra pressure and extra motivation. The Welsh crowds really got behind the racing last year, so I’m looking forward to experiencing that again. I’m sure we’ll all put on a good show.”
Many Welsh riders will be taking to the roads, looking to be some of the fan favourites for their home crowd this year. Megan Barker (TEKKERZ CC), Rhys Britton (Dolan Factory Racing), Anna Lloyd (Shibden Apex RT) and Huw Owen (Clwb Beicio Egni Eryri) are just a few set to get the crowd hyped and make a name for themselves on home turf.
Speaking ahead of the championships, Megan Barker said: “I’m really excited to be racing in Wales again, it’s always nice to compete there and have family able to come out and support.
“Wearing the national jersey has been one of the highlights of my career. It was quite unexpected that year to be honest, which made it even more special. Lining up at Otley a few days later in the stripes in front of so many people was amazing.
“The start list looks really strong. We’ve done a couple of crits already in the last few weeks and the level is just so high, so it’s going to be hard and I’ll have to be smart to have a chance of winning.
How to Watch
For fans who can’t make it to the roadside on Friday evening, you can watch along live on the British Cycling Youtube channel, with the Women's race live from 18:00 and the Open race live from 19:50. You can also watch on TNT Sport 2.
You can also follow along on the British Cycling social media channels. A full report and imagery of the time trial can also be found on the British Cycling website shortly after the last event finishes.
Join the conversation!
Whether you’re in Aberystwyth or watching at home, send your messages of support to the riders and photos to us on Facebook and Instagram, where we’ll be sharing our exclusive content and behind the scenes footage throughout the event.
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