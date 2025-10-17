ABERYSTWYTH Darts League had secured sponsorship from Unicorn Darts, a major brand in the game.
Each venue in the league has been provided with a free Unicorn Dart board to start off the partnership.
The season has just kicked off and here are the results and table for the men’s and women’s divisions.
Results:
Men: Brian’s lions 9-0 Rhyd B; Llew Du 3-6 Halfway; Black Guns 7-2 Tafarn y Bont; Druid A 6-3 Black Bulls; Ffarmers Althetic 7-2 Black Arrows 2; Railway Borth 5-4 Druid B; Y Ffarmers - BYE
Women: Black panthers 8-1 Halfway Ladies; Railway Borth 4-5 Gogettes; Allsorts 5-4 Muppets; Beers over bullseyes 4-5 Heroes; Wildfowler 7-2 Front Row
