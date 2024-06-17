THE standard of play at the recent Aberystwyth Past Masters Competition was impressive.
Held at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, darts players came from all over Wales and Shropshire to compete.
A number of 180s were hit and the highest out of 149 was hit by Paul Peel.
The furthest lady, was split between Bethan Thompson and Sue Price.
The competition was won by Keenan Thomas from Penparcau after he beat Eirwyn Evans in the final.
The two losing semi finalists were Martin Thomas and John (Cookie) Davies.
The organisers have thanked everyone who supported the event including Riverside Garden Services, Ruth’s Kitchen, John Charles Lounge Aberystwyth Town Football Club, Cutting Edge Painting and Decorating, MS Properties, Highest out, SafeNet UK, Furthest lady Raymond Evans, Bethan and Louise.
All money raised on the day £270 was presented to Colin for the Aberystwyth Town Disabled Football Team.