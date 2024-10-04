A TALENTED young darts player is setting his sights on representing Wales at the World Youth Darts Masters in Budapest, Hungary.
A Year 11 pupil at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth, Luke Oldham, was selected after reaching the final of the Welsh Darts Organisation's Young Dragons Welsh Youth Masters in July.
The 15-year-old from Penegoes said: “I’m feeling confident and excited to represent Wales and getting the opportunity of playing in a foreign country.”
Luke, who started out in the sport as a 10-year-old by going to the Pier most Saturdays with his father after playing football matches in Aberystwyth, added: “I played with a couple of friends in the local club and pub from age 14 and after a while I soon realised I had a gift and started practising a lot more.”
Naming Gerwyn Price as his favourite player, Luke’s past successes include reaching the Welsh Youth Masters Final, NOPL online competitions and local darts tournaments and competitions.
He currently plays for the men’s Montgomery and Radnor County Team; his Superleague Team is the Sitwell Arms, Bucknell and he plays for the Welsh Black, Bow Street in the Aberystwyth & District League.
Luke will be competing in the World Youth Masters on 10 October, World Youth Open on the 11th and the World Championship Qualifier on the 12th.
You can follow him on tiktok "lukeoldhamdarts" to keep updated.