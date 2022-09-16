Dave finishes 35th in ‘world’s toughest’ Dragon’s Back Race
In Wales we are blessed with wonderful countryside, picturesque mountains and historic castles and many of us attempt to see them at some point in our lifetime, taking them in on a leisurely stroll.
Few of us however would attempt to see them by running the length of Wales in six days, from Conwy Castle to Cardiff Castle, a distance of 380km while ascending over 17,000 metres in the process.
Billed as the world’s toughest mountain race, the Dragon’s Back Race, (Ras Cefn y Ddraig) is a legendary multi-stage, ultra running journey down the spine of Wales.
It is a sign of the toughness of the race that over 250 competitors began on day one but only 102 crossed the finishing line six days later.
One of those successfully crossing that line was Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s Dave Powell who not only came in 35th place overall but won his age category in a time of 70 hours, 35 minutes and seven seconds, a fantastic feat and great achievement.
In such a tough race he very much appreciated the support along the way: “This is undoubtedly one of the toughest events I have taken part in, and over six days we were treated to such extremes of weather, from torrential rain to blazing sunshine to high winds.
“But I suppose that is to be expected when we are climbing sheer mountainsides and crossing rough terrains.
“But I have to say the support was fantastic along the way especially from members of Aber AC – they popped up in the most remote of places and that gave me so much encouragement – in such a tough race that kind of support just helps to drive you on.
“In such races your fellow runners are also your colleagues and comrades and we were often running together, urging each other on and that was also a great boost.
“However none of us could complete the race without the extraordinary support of a small army of volunteers, they are amazing and these things make the race a very special experience.
“It is billed as the toughest mountain race in the world and, after the last six days, I cannot disagree.”
