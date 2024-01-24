Aberystwyth ABC started their 30th season in the WABA with debutant Steve Biggs boxing at Cwmgors rugby club.
Biggs’ first bout ended in a points defeat to Liam Cox (Cwmgors ABC).
In an entertaining encounter both boxers had their moments of success throughout the bout.
Biggs started off with accurate combinations landing some heavy shots in the first round but as the fight progressed Cox came more into it landing his own heavy shots which took a toll.
He then edged the exchanges in the third round to seal victory.
A return is on the cards further down the line. Both boxers can be satisfied with their debuts.