Devil’s Bridge will once more host some of the nations best and most high-profile trail runners as Sialens y Barcud Coch returns on 29 April.
The annual trail running event, established in 2003, will this year be celebrating its 20th anniversary and is set to be the biggest and best event to date.
Sialens y Barcud Coch was established by local running legend Dic Evans, with the aim of attracting the cream of the trail running world, and major running championships to mid Wales.
Over the years, the event has regularly hosted the Welsh Wales Championships and Welsh Championships for junior and senior runners, and are pleased to announce that the races will once again incorporate these championships in 2023.
Entries for the junior race from under 13 to under 20 age categories are now open, as are the entries for the senior 10k and half-marathon races via the race website at redkite-barcudcoch.org.uk
As well as regional and national medals, there will be international vests up for grabs as some of the races will be selection races for the Welsh national team.
The under 18s races will also act as a trial race for the Welsh Under 18 mountain running team that will compete in the 16th WMRA International U18 Mountain Running Cup in Annecy, France on Saturday, 27 May.
The half-marathon will also be used as a selection race for the Welsh senior team competing at the Trail de Guerledan in Brittany, France.
As well as bringing high quality competition to the area, Sialens y Barcud Coch aims to raise money towards local charities, and has over the years raised over £20,000 towards Bronglais Hospital.
This year the race will once more raise vital funds to support the Bronglais stroke unit, Ystwyth Ward. Race director Dic Evans unfortunately suffered a stroke just before Christmas and is currently still receiving treatment in Ystwyth Ward.
Anyone raising £50 or more in sponsorship will be given free entry for the race; contact the deputy race director for these sponsorship forms.
The organisers are also asking local businesses to support the event by sponsoring or contributing in kind.
Anyone interested in supporting can contact deputy race director, Tom Roberts, via email on [email protected]