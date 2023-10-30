The team entered the inaugural cross-border Central European Rally in the knowledge that only Rovanperä or Evans could become this year’s drivers’ champion. With 31 points between them, Rovanperä had to avoid being outscored by Evans to ensure the title with a round to spare, and made a strong start on the first full day of the rally on Friday. He won four out of six stages on demanding wet asphalt roads in the Czech Republic to lead by 36.4 seconds at the end of the day.