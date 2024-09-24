The 17-year-old struggled with an upset stomach in the prestigious event on Monday but still managed to finish 24th out of 66 best young riders in the world.
The Welsh rider, who signed a two-year deal with Israel - Premier Tech Academy earlier this year, was a silver medallist in the national junior time-trial and was in the hunt for a world title but it wasn’t to be this time around.
His older brother, Josh, finished in fourth place just outside of the medal places in the men’s elite time trail the previous day.
Their father Michael posted: “Some days are harder to be a parent. It wasn’t to be for Fin today, an upset stomach having him heaving on the bike and heartbroken at the finish.
“The guts and determination of this lad shining through as always.
“Fair to say we have an awesome couple of lads to be proud of.”
In 2023, Finlay finished in second place at the 2023 Junior Chrono des Nations where he missed out on the win by just one second.