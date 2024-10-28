Current leaders of the Dolgellau & District Pool League, Torrent Hustlers, put down an early season marker for the championship by beating reigning champions Royal A on their own patch.
Hustlers led 5-3 after two sets of three, before the hosts levelled it up at 5-5. However the visitors were successful in the last two frames to go home with a 7-5 triumph from a close competitive match. Brian Roberts and Sean Jones were the victors at the end to take Hustlers over the winning line.
Golf Club 2.0 are just 3 points behind in second place after dispatching home side Min Y Mor by 9 frames to 3. The Golf had seven games on the scoreboard before the Barmouth side won their first game. Keith Maiden and skipper Kieran Roberts won three times each for the visitors.
Sandbanks, from Barmouth, chalked up their first win defeating hosts Cross Keys, 8-4. Harry Garbett and Steve Hart won 3 frames apiece for Sandbanks who led 5-1 at the half way stage.
On Sunday, all four away teams were victorious, Royal B also winning on their travels. A much changed Royal B just got the better of Fairbourne Golf by 7-5. Alex Temple won the last game of the day to secure the win for the revamped Barmouth team, who fought back after being 3-5 down.
In the league table Hustlers have 46 points, followed by Golf Club 2.0 on 43 and Royal A on 30.
Results: Cross Keys 4 Sandbanks 8; Fairbourne Golf 5 Royal B 7; Min Y Mor 3 Golf Club 2.0 9; Royal A 5 Hustlers 7.
Fixtures, November 3: Golf Club 2.0 v Cross Keys; Royal B v Royal A; Sandbanks v Fairbourne Golf ; Torrent Hustlers v Min Y Mor.