CAMBRIAN Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup winners Corris United have looked back on a successful season which led to their first title in 26 years.
The posted: “It was always going to be a difficult start to the season after losing eight players and a manager in the summer.
“This led to us playing the first few months of the season without a regular goalkeeper and credit where it’s due to Alex Jarman for stepping in.
“The signing of experienced goalkeeper Thomas Jenkins proved pivotal and the results speak for themselves after he signed the dotted line.
“Ex-player Glenn Rowlands decided to take on the managerial role before the first league game which helped settle the club massively and point us in the right direction.
“A few players also played in a different position to their usual but grew into them positions as the season went on which very likely solidified that role for themselves next season.
“One thing’s for sure, the passion and effort that all the lads whether being experienced first team player or a newcomer have shown for the badge and the community this year is second to none.
“When faced with a challenge they stepped up to the plate and performed.
“This was also evident in having 16 players in the match day squad every week which is fantastic at this level and majority of the time having over 20 lads making themselves available to be selected in the squad of 16.
“We would like to thank all our supporters and sponsors who have been there all season home and away.
“Big thanks to The Slaters Arms for the hospitality after games and Corris primary school for allowing us to park there.
“Special mention to our manager Glenn Rowlands on making the village proud and bringing some silverware back to Corris.”
